Five Rockets from Gaza Hit Sderot North of Israel

Sderot, MINA – Five rockets fired by Hamas fighters in the Gaza Strip managed to penetrate the city of Sderot occupied by the Israeli occupiers. Meanwhile, Hebrew-language media reported that 14 rockets were fired at the city.

Sderot is one of the cities located at the westernmost tip of the northern Negev, with an area of ​​about 5 square kilometers, about 1.5 kilometers from Gaza City, with a population of more than 19,000 settlers, and was established by the Israeli occupation to settle tens of thousands of eastern Jews.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they bombed the occupied city of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with M90 “resistance” missiles.

Al-Qassam said in a statement reported by Quds Press, on Monday that they bombed settlements in Tel Aviv with M90 Muqadama missiles, as part of the ongoing battle.

“The attack was also in response to the Zionist massacre of civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people,” AL-Qasam wrote.

The Zionist occupation aggression against Gaza has caused more than 41,870 people to be martyred, more than 97,166 people injured, and 90 percent of the population of the Gaza Strip displaced, according to UN data. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)