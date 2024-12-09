After Buffer Zone, Israel Occupies Syrian Mount Hermon

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli military has occupied Syria’s Mount Hermon, with Israeli occupation forces advancing several kilometers from the Syrian Golan Heights.

Media reports state that Israeli forces have taken control of the highest point on Mount Hermon in Syrian territory, showing that the location lies within the buffer zone and is under the responsibility of the United Nations. This was quoted from Almayadeen on Monday.

Israeli media indicated that the Israeli military has intensified its attacks on Syria, targeting weapons depots and air defense systems, and any potential “future threats” to Israel.

According to Israeli media, the Israeli occupation forces have announced the bombing of approximately 100 targets within Syria in recent hours.

They added that the wave of Israeli attacks on Syria is being conducted on an unprecedented scale, exploiting the “chaos” within the current government in the country.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the Israeli occupation military to take control of the buffer zone along the Syrian border.

Speaking from a location near the Syrian border, Netanyahu announced the collapse of the 1974 “disengagement agreement” with Syria, after Syrian forces withdrew from their positions.

He stated that he had ordered the military to seize the buffer zone and the command posts near it.

The Israeli occupation military announced the deployment of troops in the area on Sunday, citing the “possible infiltration of armed individuals into the buffer zone.”

The buffer zone, established in 1974, separates the Israeli-occupied territory from the liberated Syrian area and has been monitored by United Nations peacekeeping forces since its establishment.

Netanyahu praised the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday as a “historic day.”

He indicated that al-Assad’s overthrow presents new significant opportunities for Israel “but not without risks.”

The Israeli occupation military also issued a warning urging residents of five southern Syrian cities to stay indoors as they planned to take action. These cities include Ofania, Quneitra, al-Hamidiyah, Western al-Samadaniyah, and al-Qahtaniyah.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the UN peacekeeping forces reported that UNDOF personnel had observed unidentified armed individuals in the separation area, including about 20 people who approached one of the mission’s positions in the northern part of the separation zone.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli occupation forces had declared the occupied Golan Heights a closed military zone and that Israel was preparing to launch continuous attacks on Syria in the coming days.

In related developments, several reports emerged regarding Israeli airstrikes targeting strategic airbases in Syria and residential areas in Damascus in recent hours.

Shortly after, Israeli planes targeted a security zone that included intelligence and customs buildings in the Kfar Sousa area in central Damascus, causing a large fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)