Israeli Occupation Army Claims Rocket Fired from Northern Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli army on Friday claimed to have detected a rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli attack, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Israeli army said the rocket landed in an open area in the Nir Am settlement, adjacent to Gaza, without causing any injuries or major damage.

The incident triggered sirens in the Nir Am area, according to the Times of Israel news website.

It was the first rocket attack from Gaza in more than a week, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

No Palestinian group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel has killed more than 45,400 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023, razing the enclave to the ground. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)