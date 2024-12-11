Hebrew Media: Four Rockets Launched from Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hebrew media sources report that four rocket attacks were launched on Wednesday morning (November 13) from the Gaza Strip towards targets in the occupied territories of Israel.

“Two missiles were detected passing through the central Gaza Strip and landed in an open area, causing no casualties,” said the Israeli occupation army in a post on the X platform, as quoted by Quds Press.

“Two additional missiles were launched from Gaza, and they were intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. Sirens were activated in settlements in the area,” the statement added.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip, both on land, sea, and air, since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 44,786 Palestinians, the majority of whom were women and children, and injuring 106,188 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)