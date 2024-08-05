Palestinian Resistances in Gaza Launch Rockets to Ashdod, Israel

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistances fighters in the Gaza Strip have launched another rockets attack on the Israeli-occupied territory of Ashdod on Sunday.

The Israeli occupation forces detected five rockets fired from southern Gaza toward Ashdod.

Additionally, the Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom reported that five rockets were fired at the Gan Yavneh area and its surroundings.

The Israeli media also reported a large fire broke out after a rocket hit the highway between Yavneh and Ashdod.

Video footage shows settlers and Israeli soldiers at a military base fleeing to shelters as rockets are launched from Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)