Palestinian Farmer Promote Organic Farming

Jenin, MINA – Nasser Abu Farha, a Palestinian resident of the city of Jalameh, north of Jenin is currently working on a project that aims to promote a culture of consuming organic agricultural products (without chemicals and harmful fertilizers).

The project was founded a year ago based on the philosophy of working with nature, not against it, through the creative application of a mixture of traditional practices inspired by Palestinian agricultural heritage with modern knowledge of organic farming methods.

Abu Farha who holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from the United States promoted the project through a company he founded called the Canaan Company. It was quoted from Wafa on Monday.

The Canaan Company aims to produce and export organic Palestinian olive oil overseas, including almonds, freekeh, and others.

This year, Canaan has started by growing vegetables through organic means on 12 dunum garden.

The garden produces about 20 types of food baskets and basic household necessities from vegetables and a number of other items which vary according to season.

“We have a number of customers who receive a basket of food every week in the cities of Jenin, Ramallah and Nablus,” said Abu Farha.

Abu Farha admitted that the compost he uses comes from a mixture of animal manure, plant waste, trees and soil.

He said consumers and farmers can find out the difference in taste and enjoyment of varieties offered between plants that adopt organic methods and those that rely on the use of chemical fertilizers.

“In organic agriculture it is not allowed to use synthetic compounds, such as pesticides, chemical fertilizers, hormones and preservatives, which are poisonous to our health and the health of the earth,” he said.

Abu Farha hopes to open up new markets in occupied Palestine for consumers wanting organic produce.

“My study of anthropology strengthened my relationship with the land, and made me turn to the olive oil crop at the beginning, because it is a Palestinian right and relationship to the land. There is a concept in anthropology known as (social place), which explains the basic relationship between humans and land, ”he added.

Abu Farha also explained that the name Canaan was inspired by the Canaanite civilization, which largely depended on agriculture. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)