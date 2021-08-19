Palestinian Factions in Gaza Suspend Escalation with Israeli Occupation

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian sources confirmed, yesterday, Wednesday, that the factions in the Gaza Strip agreed to suspend the escalation, which they intended to go into within a few days, after receiving signals from mediators and the Israeli occupation to meet their demands.

The sources indicated that the Palestinian factions will keep the option of escalation on the table if Israel procrastinates it commitments, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

This comes in light of an Egyptian move to consolidate the ceasefire and ensure calm in Gaza, initiated by Egyptian Intelligence Minister Major General Abbas Kamel, who arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday, Wednesday, and met with the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Two days ago, Egypt succeeded in stopping the Israeli “response” to the two rockets that were launched from the northern Gaza Strip and targeted the Israeli settlement of Sderot.

Last Monday, the Palestinian resistance fired two missiles at the Israeli settlement of Sderot, adjacent to Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, for the first time since the end of the aggression on the city on May 21.

The Palestinian factions had intended to carry out extensive activities, next Saturday, in commemoration of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque, along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip. However, they changed that and decided to launch a unified activity east of Gaza City only, in response to requests from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)