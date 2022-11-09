Palestinian Detainees Begin Protest Steps in Ofer Prison

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian detainees in the Israeli Ofer prison decided today, Wednesday, to start their protest steps against the prison administration after the Israeli jailers assaulted a number of prisoners, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

They decided not to go back to their rooms unless the prisoners, who were held in solitary confinement after being attacked by Israeli jailers, are brought back to their cells.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli occupation jailers attacked Palestinian prisoners in Ofer prison, spraying them with pepper gas and injuring three prisoners, according to the commission of detainees and ex-detainees.

In addition, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a press statement that the prisoners decided to boycott the Israeli court.

According to Palestinian figures published at the end of last October, Israel holds 4,700 Palestinian detainees in its prisons, including 30 women, 190 minors, and 800 administrative detainees. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)