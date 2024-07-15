Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 38,664

Gaza, MINA – Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 in the Gaza Strip has risen to 38,664 reported fatalities, with an additional 89,097 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 22 Palestinians and the injury of 102 others, according to medical sources as reported by Wafa on Monday.

Ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach the many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

