Select Language

Latest
-129 min. agoPalestinian Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 37,626
-55 min. agoUp to 21,000 Children Estimated Missing in Gaza
-43 min. agoNetanyahu Refuses to End Military Aggression on Gaza
1 hours agoWhy Does America "Guard" Israel?
1 hours agoMUI Evaluates UFC Broadcast as Contrary to Islamic Teachings
Slideshow

Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 37,626

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 37,626 reported fatalities, with an additional 86,098 individuals sustaining injuries.

According to Wafa on Tuesday, the majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read:  UNSC Meets at Kuwait's Request to Discuss Bloody Events in Gaza
Tags:
Related news