Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Reaches 37,626

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 37,626 reported fatalities, with an additional 86,098 individuals sustaining injuries.

According to Wafa on Tuesday, the majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)