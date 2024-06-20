Palestinian Death Toll from Israeli Attacks Reaches 37,400

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October has reached 37,431, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Thursday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

At least 85,653 people have also been injured in the onslaught, the ministry added in a statement.

“Israeli forces killed 35 people and injured 130 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)