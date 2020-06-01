Palestinian Committee: Jewish Settlers Trigger Widespread Conflict

Amman, MINA – The Palestinian Committee in Jordanian Parliament condemned the storming of hundreds of Jewish settlers in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that it “contributed to the widespread conflict.”

The Palestinian Committee said, “The invasion of extremists, numbering more than 172, together with a number of Jewish extremist members of the Temple Mount, contributed to widening the conflict gap and increasing existing tensions.”

The committee added “the invasion is a blatant violation of Muslim feelings, and adds to the violations that have been committed against the Palestinian occupation.” Thus Quds Press reported on Sunday.

The committee also expressed its deep anger towards violations that had taken place under the strict guard of Israeli police and occupation forces.

They called on the international community, human rights organizations and parliamentary institutions to put pressure on the occupying authorities to stop their violations.

Hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday a few hours after it reopened.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem opened the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque starting Sunday Morning after being closed for about two months due to the Corona virus outbreak. (T/RE1)

