Select Language

Latest
-361 min. agoAqsa Working Group Holds Seminar with Palestinian Ulama
-357 min. agoPalestinian Civilians Killed by Israeli Aggresion in Gaza since Oct. 7 Rises to 31,819
9 hours agoEleven Indonesian MER-C Volunteers Arrive in Gaza, Palestine
10 hours ago193.6 Million Indonesian People to Return Their Villages on Eid Holiday this year
15 hours agoIsrael Announces to Conduct "Major Activity' in Rafah Following Evacuation of Residents
Slideshow

Palestinian Civilians Killed by Israeli Aggresion in Gaza since Oct. 7 Rises to 31,819

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 31,819, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as Israel continues to wage its deadly onslaught on Gaza for the 165th day.

The ongoing attacks have also injured 73,934 Palestinians, it added.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed nine massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 93 people and injuring 142 others, the statement noted.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” it added.

Also Read:  Saudi Arabia Lockdowns Mecca, Medina, and Riyadh

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. It has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news