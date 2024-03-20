Palestinian Civilians Killed by Israeli Aggresion in Gaza since Oct. 7 Rises to 31,819

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 31,819, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as Israel continues to wage its deadly onslaught on Gaza for the 165th day.

The ongoing attacks have also injured 73,934 Palestinians, it added.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army committed nine massacres across the Gaza Strip, killing 93 people and injuring 142 others, the statement noted.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. It has pushed 85 per cent of the territory’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)