Palestinian Ambassador in Egypt Calls to Urgent Confrence on Israeli Violations in Jerusalem

Cairo, MINA – The Palestinian ambassador in Cairo and its permanent representative to the Arab League, Diab al-Louh, called on Monday, September 5, for holding a special conference on the Israeli occupation violations and Judaization policy in Jerusalem.

In his speech at the meeting of permanent delegates to the League on Sunday, he said that a recommendation should be submitted to the League Council at the ministerial level to hold this urgent conference in on time to save Jerusalem and stop the Israeli systematic Judaization in it.

He pointed out that the most dangerous thing facing the occupied city of Jerusalem is the targeting of Islamic and Christian holy sites, foremost of which is the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, through daily incursions, dancing and nudity in its courtyards, attempting to divide it temporally and spatially.

He urgently demanded the international protection for the Palestinian citizens under occupation, not only in Jerusalem, but throughout the occupied West Bank, and an end to the suffocating siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

He stressed the need to support and enable the Palestinian people to fully exercise their legitimate national rights, foremost of which is their right to return and self-determination.

In his speech, Ambassador Al-Louh indicated that the conference on Jerusalem should shed light on the tragic reality in Jerusalem, and raise the level of awareness among Arab and international public opinion about the ongoing illegal Israeli practices in Jerusalem.

He also stressed on the need to find a media mechanism that works to convey the reality in Jerusalem and the occupation’s attempts to Judaize its violations against Palestinian citizens to the international community.

On a daily basis, Israeli settlers carry out incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli occupation forces except on Fridays and Saturdays.

Palestinian reports have revealed recently that up to 7,000 Israeli settlers have raided Al-Aqsa Mosque since the start of August 2022. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)