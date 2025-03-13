SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Remains in US Detention After Court Hearing

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss

New York, MINA – Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil will remain in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Louisiana after a recent hearing in New York.

A federal judge, Jesse Furman, blocked immediate deportation attempts and called for further court proceedings, Anadolu Agency reported.

During the hearing, Furman allowed Khalil to communicate with his legal team, following concerns raised by his attorneys regarding limited access.

Khalil’s lawyer, Ramzi Kassem, argued that the detention was retaliation for Khalil’s criticism of the US and Israeli governments and for his support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Also Read: Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

The Justice Department proposed moving the case to either New Jersey or Louisiana.

Khalil, a permanent US resident and Columbia University graduate, was arrested at his university residence last Saturday. His lawyers described the arrest as a politically motivated deportation attempt by the Trump administration.

Khalil’s green card was revoked, even though he is not in the US on a student visa, and ICE agents cited this as the reason for his arrest.

He is married to a US citizen who is pregnant, and his wife condemned the arrest, expressing concerns about his ability to communicate with her.

Also Read: UNICEF: Malnutrition Among Rohingya Children Surges 27%

Fourteen members of Congress, including Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, have signed a letter demanding Khalil’s release, calling his detention an attack on freedom of speech.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the revocation of Khalil’s green card, claiming it was not a matter of free speech but accusing Khalil of supporting Hamas. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

TagColumbia university deportation First Amendment Green Card ICE detention Mahmoud Khalil Palestinian activist political protest Ramzi Kassem US Immigration

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Remains in US Detention After Court Hearing

  • 3 hours ago
America

Thousands of Protesters in Chicago Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • 9 hours ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

13 US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Release of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • 19 hours ago
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

Federal Court Blocks Deportation of Student Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 16:18 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

  • Tuesday, 11 March 2025 - 21:48 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Arrests Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduate Mahmoud Khalil Amid Visa Controversy

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Load More
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono. (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Indonesia

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 23:17 WIB
America

US Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:58 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Indonesia

Social Affairs and Religious Affairs Minister to Support Sekolah Rakyat Program

  • Wednesday, 12 March 2025 - 16:21 WIB
America

Thousands of Protesters in Chicago Demand Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • 9 hours ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us