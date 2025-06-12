SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

3 Views

Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Washington, MINA – A US federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration must release Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, whose detention under a Cold War-era provision was deemed unconstitutional and a “chilling” assault on free speech.

District Judge Michael Farbiarz concluded that Khalil’s detention, based on vague national security claims and a controversial section of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, violated his fundamental rights, Middle East Monitor reported.

Khalil, detained since March 8 at a facility in Louisiana, was labeled a threat to US foreign policy by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a prominent supporter of Israel. Despite the serious accusations, Khalil has not been charged with any crime. Legal experts and human rights advocates argue that his arrest is part of a broader campaign against pro-Palestinian activism, especially on college campuses.

Judge Farbiarz emphasized that the detention inflicted “irreparable harm” to Khalil’s life and freedom of expression. While the court blocked his deportation based on foreign policy grounds, it did not mandate his immediate release due to alleged inaccuracies in his green card application. The government has until Friday morning to appeal the ruling.

Khalil’s arrest triggered nationwide protests, including student-led demonstrations at Columbia University. His case gained further attention amid reports of increased detentions and deportation attempts against international students involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy.

This ruling marks a significant judicial pushback against growing suppression of dissent in the US, particularly criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, where more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Khalil described his time in detention as “long days bearing witness to quiet injustices,” recalling a heart-wrenching moment when he spoke to his wife on the phone while she gave birth to their child alone.

Rights groups warn that the government’s response to Palestinian solidarity echoes McCarthy-era tactics, conflating advocacy with extremism, and undermining democratic freedoms. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

