SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Campus Protests Demand Release of Detained Pro-Palestinian Academics and Students

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 Views

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)

New York, MINA – Coordinated protests were held this week at Columbia University, Georgetown University, and Tufts University, as students and faculty rallied to demand the release of three detained individuals: Badar Khan Suri, Mahmoud Khalil, and Rumeisa Ozturk, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Suri, a scholar affiliated with Georgetown, Khalil, a Palestinian graduate student at Columbia, and Ozturk, a Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts, were reportedly arrested by US authorities for their pro-Palestinian activism.

Dr. Nader Hashemi, a professor at Georgetown, called the arrests “a policy aimed at silencing pro-Palestinian free expression.” Hashemi, who visited Suri in a Texas detention center, reported harsh conditions and described a growing climate of fear targeting immigrant and international students.

Dr. Elliott Colla, also from Georgetown, emphasized the broader threat to academic freedom, stating, “If they can do this to one academic, they can do the same to all of us.”

Also Read: Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Indian Missile Strikes on Pakistan

Weekly protests continue at all three campuses, with demonstrators calling the detainees “political prisoners” and denouncing what they see as retaliation against those expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 and had been active in last year’s protests at Columbia against Israel’s war on Gaza. The broader crackdown by US immigration authorities has led to over 1,000 visa revocations, leaving many students in legal limbo.

The student movement, which began at Columbia, has now spread to more than 50 universities across the country. Over 3,100 students and faculty have been arrested nationwide, triggering backlash from civil rights and academic groups. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

Tagacademic freedom academic rights badar khan suri Civil Liberties Columbia university Georgetown University immigration crackdown international students Mahmoud Khalil police arrests pro-Palestinian expression Rumeisa Ozturk Student Protests Tufts University US campus activism US university protests weekly demonstrations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Campus Protests Demand Release of Detained Pro-Palestinian Academics and Students

  • 7 hours ago
Pro Palestine demonstrators (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Plan Tent Encampments at Columbia University

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 17:42 WIB
America

Protesters Chain Themselves to Columbia University Gates Demanding Release of Palestinian Students

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Columbia University Condemns Detention and Deportation Attempt of Palestinian Student

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 13:13 WIB
America

Protesters Rally in Times Square Demanding Release of Detained Mahmoud Khalil

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:28 WIB
A peaceful protest in Washington, D.C., United States. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Thousands Protest in Washington, Demanding End to Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 20:25 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Destroy 152 Palestinians Structures across the West Bank in April

  • Tuesday, 6 May 2025 - 09:54 WIB
Yemen Missile Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Flights Suspended at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport After Missile Strike From Yemen

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 17:02 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Campus Protests Demand Release of Detained Pro-Palestinian Academics and Students

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:47 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Launches “Desa Cendekia” to Address Global Crises With Faith and Innovation

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza Kill Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes on Southern Gaza Kill 14 Civilians, Including Infant

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:31 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Cleric Urges Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 20:05 WIB
International

Armed Groups Begin Handover of Heavy Weapons in Damascus Following Agreement

  • Monday, 5 May 2025 - 07:57 WIB
Ongoing Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ongoing Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill Dozens, Including Women and Children

  • Sunday, 4 May 2025 - 08:17 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

  • Saturday, 3 May 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us