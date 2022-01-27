Palestine Reaches Winter Peak

Ramallah, MINA – Weather conditions in Palestine are starting to reach the peak of winter with heavy rains and thunderstorms this week.

The Palestinian Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts the temperature in the West Bank will reach 7°C and the lowest is 0°C.

In the Gaza Strip the temperature is expected to reach 12°C and as low as 7°C. WAFA News reported on Wednesday.

Rain will be accompanied by hail and thunderstorms are also expected during the day. Snow is expected to fall in mountainous areas 700 meters above sea level.

PMD warned of strong winds, slippery roads, flooding in low areas and snow accumulation in high areas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)