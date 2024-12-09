Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Face Extreme Winter

Gaza, MINA – Nearly one million displaced Palestinians in war-torn Gaza are at risk of extreme cold and rain this winter, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) warned on Sunday.

“People displaced in Gaza need protection from rain and cold. Only about 23% of these needs have been met, leaving 945,000 people at risk of exposure this winter,” the UN agency said in a statement, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

“Assistance is urgently needed to address the enormous needs as the crisis deepens.”

UNRWA said Palestinian civilians in the city center of Deir al-Balah and across the enclave were “scavenging through the rubble of their destroyed homes, trying to salvage what little remains after Israeli airstrikes.”

“As the attacks continue, civilian casualties are mounting, and homes and vital infrastructure are reduced to rubble,” it said.

“The human cost of this war is unbearable,” UNRWA said, reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further suffering.

Israel has waged a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 44,700 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)