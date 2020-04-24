Palestine Mark Beginning of Ramadan on Friday, April 24

Ramallah, MINA – Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine said Friday, April 24, 2020 is the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Grand Mufti announced it after the Palestinian Fatwa Council confirmed that the Ramadan crescent was clearly visible on Thursday night. Thus quoted from Wafa News Agency.

The holy month of Ramadan awaited by Muslims around the world lasts for 29 or 30 days (lunar cycles) and depends on the Hijri or Islamic calendar.

The first day of Ramadan is traditionally marked by the appearance of the crescent moon with the naked eye, and is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)