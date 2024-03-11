Grand Mufti Palestine Declares Holy Month of Ramadan to Begin on Monday

Jerusalem, MINA – The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine, Mohammad Hussein, declared that Monday, March 11, will be the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Wafa reports.

Daily work hours in government institutions will be reduced to only five during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a recent government statement.

It said work will begin at 9:00 in the morning and end at 2:00 in the afternoon during Ramadan.

Usually, work hours are seven, from 8 until 3. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)