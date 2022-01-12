Palestine Gives Award to 170 Memorizing Students in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Waqf and Religion on Tuesday awarded 170 students who memorized the Quran in the Jenin Governorate.

The award ceremony was attended by Palestinian Deputy Minister of Waqf and Religion, Hossam Abu Al-Rub, Assistant Deputy Minister of Advocacy Affairs Atef Saleh and Director General of Waqf Jenin Salah Judeh, Wafa reported.

Abu Al-Rub stressed that the ministry is working hard through its various programs to support Quran memorization and opening more centers, roles and Quran academies in various provinces.

In addition, it also aims to create a generation that places the Noble Quran above its interests.

Abu Al-Rub said, there are 96 Noble Quran memorization centers in Jenin Governorate with more than 1,700 students enrolled.

The ministry also plans to open 24 new Quran memorization centers to serve all villages and towns in Jenin governorate. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)