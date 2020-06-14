Students of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Deposit Quran Memorization Virtually

Bogor, MINA – Vacationing at home during the Coronavirus pandemic did not discourage Tahfidz Al-Quran students from Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, to continue their remittance deposits.

Al-Quran memorization is done online in the morning, starting at 6 to 9, said Ustadzah Ruqoyyah Salsabila, Tahfidz teacher at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java.

“Usually they deposit live by whatsapp video calls, at least one page,” Ruqoyyah said, when contacted by MINA on Friday.

He who handled 15 female students of tahfidz, as well as other students, had to stand by at deposit hours.

“The only problem is the network problem, especially if the weather is raining, or the quota has run out,” she said.

If it is constrained and can not deposit in the morning, just record it sent, she continued. Then the supervisor will give a correction or note.

Islamic Boarding School Al-Fatah Cileungsi, which was opened in 1981, is located on Jalan Pesantren Al-Fatah RT 02 RW 05 Behind PT Catterpilar Natra, Kelurahan Pasir Angin, Cilengsi District, Kab. Bogor, Cileungsi has educational levels from PAUD, TK, MI, MTs and MA (Regular and Tahfidz), to STAI.

Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School currently has branches in around 20 places in Indonesia. These branches include in Lampung, South Sumatra, Jambi, North Sumatra, West Java, Central Java, West Kalimantan, East Kalimantan and Maluku.

Tahfidz Al-Quran has won several regional and national championships, including: Champion II Musabaqoh Hafidzil Quran in Jabodetabek 2017, Champion III in the Djuanda University Business Innovation Contest 2017, The Best Financial Management in Indonesia Student Company Competition 2017, Champion I KSM Bogor Regency Level, 2019 Integrated Chemistry, etc.

Especially, for the Tahfidz Al-Quran class, Al-Fatah Cileungsi at MTs and MA levels, currently opening new students registration online, through Ustadz Syarif Ikromuddin, Lc, with number WA 0822-4660-1833 or through the pesantrenalfatahplus.com website. (T/RE1)

