Al-Fatah Cileungsi Hosts Grand Tabligh on Love for Al-Aqsa

Cileungsi, MINA – Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Cileungsi, Bogor, in collaboration with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), will hold a grand tabligh themed ” Actualizing the Values ​​of Hijrah in Building Muslim Unity Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque” on Sunday.

In a statement, the event organizer, Supriatna, said the aim is to raise awareness among Muslims about the plight of Al-Aqsa Mosques and oppressed Muslims, especially in Gaza, Palestine.

Speakers will include Mavi Marmara volunteer Nur Ikhwan Abadi, Jakarta scholar Ustaz Nuruddin, Indonesian Air Force Military Religious Guidance Director Brigadier General Andy Muchjidin Latief, Al-Fatah Islamic boarding school leader Abul Hidayat Saerodji, and Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Activities will include writing workshops for millennials, an Al-Aqsa love convoy, and the grand tabligh.

The event is open to the public. The organizers invite all Muslims in Jakarta and surrounding areas to attend.

Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, established in 1994, offers education from kindergarten through higher education. It is known for its inclusive approach, integrating with the community. (T/RE1/P2)

