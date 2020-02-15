Two Indonesian Students to Study at Gaza Islamic University

Jakarta, MINA – Two Gaza Islamic University student candidates participated in a group of Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee (MER-C), an Indonesian emergency medical institutions met by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan at the Jakarta City Hall on Friday, February 14.

The two prospective students who will leave with MER-C volunteers to the Gaza Strip on Sunday, February 16 are Fikri Rofiul Haq (20 years) and Farid Zanjabil Al Ayubi (18 years).

To the two prospective students, Anies advised that there be the best and smart students there, so it gives the impression when asked who is the best and smart student is from Indonesia.

“Be the best student so when asked who is the best student and the smart, the answer is students from Indonesia,” he said.

Anies also prayed that everything will be launched and return to Indonesia with useful knowledge.

Meanwhile, Fikri Rofiul Haq who was graduated from Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Lampung said that studying abroad had been his dream since he was a child.

Armed with Hafidz Quran 30 Juz and Arabic, Fikri was determined to leave for Gaza in order to study at Gaza Islamic University.

“Alhamdulillah, with Allah’s permission,” said the son of Ir. Edy Wahyudi, Site Manager of the Phase II Indonesia Hospital Construction in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Farid Zanjabil AlAyubi said that studying abroad became his dream since he was in a senior high school, so when he finished Aliyah Al-Fatah Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, in 2019 and at the age of 18 years he immediately enrolled at the Islamic University of Gaza.

“While, there is a golden opportunity, when else,” said the son of Muqorrobin Al Ayubi, a volunteer at Phase II Indonesia Hospital Construction in Gaza.

Armed with a strong mental strength and certainly determined to leave for Gaza to study at Gaza Islamic University. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)