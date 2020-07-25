Palestine-France Signs A €10 Million Aid Agreement for Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine and France sign a €10 million agreement to support the health, water, energy, and help civil society organizations in Palestine.

The agreement was signed by Palestinian Finance Minister Shukri Bishara, French Consul General in Jerusalem René Troccaz, and Director of the French Development Agency (AFD) Catherine Bonnard on Thursday in Ramallah, WAFA reported.

Present on the occasion was Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. He praised France’s ongoing financial and political support for Palestine.

Shtayyeh said Palestinian relations with France are not only about financial support, but also about political support. He also expressed his appreciation of the French political position on the Palestinian issue, whether expressed at the UN or the European Union, especially his strict rejection of Israel’s annexation plan.

As part of the agreement, Shtayyeh explained, 1.3 million Euros will be allocated to assist the Ministry of Health to purchase medicines and equipment to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, while the remainder will be allocated to civil society organizations and help conduct research on water and alternative energy in Tubas and the cities of Al-Yamoun in the Jordan Valley of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Troccaz stated that his country supported Palestine amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reiterated his continued support in various Palestinian sectors such as renewable energy, in line with government priorities outlined in the national development plan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)