Palestine End Lockdown, Return to Normal Life

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday decided to end and return to normal life.

It was done because Shtayyeh claimed Palestinian Authority managed to control the spread of coronavirus and there was a sharp decline in the number of cases infected.

“Courts, ministries and government institutions, shops, mosques, churches, public transportation, parks, nurseries, restaurants, coffee shops, event rooms and educational institutions will return to normal scheduling starting tomorrow, Tuesday,” Shtayyeh said as quoted from Wafa.

He explained the step back to normal life would be done carefully and gradually.

“If we find a new case (corona) that develops, we will return to the previous (lockdown) action,” he explained.

The lockdown in Palestine has been going on since two months ago.

The first case of Covid-19 was found in the West Bank City, Bethlehem on early March.

Until now, the Palestinian Authority confirmed 605 cases, 475 healed, five died. (T/RE1)

