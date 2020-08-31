Palestine Confirms 536 Cases of Coronavirus, Two Dead

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaileh, on Sunday confirmed 536 new cases of coronavirus, 156 recoveries and two deaths in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, over the past 24 hours.

He said in his statement that the recovery rate for the corona virus in Palestine had reached 67 percent, the active infection rate reached 32.4 percent, and the death rate reached 0.6 percent of all infections. Wafa reported on Sunday.

Al-Kaileh added that the two victims who died were a 68 years old woman from Beit Jala City and an 88 years old man from Halhul City.

Regarding the geographic location of the new infections, the Minister of Health said 255 cases in Hebron, 17 in Nablus, 36 in Bethlehem, 34 in Qalqilia, 65 in Ramallah, five in Jenin, 35 in Jericho, 7 in Tulkarm, 2 in Tubas , 1 in Salfit, 36 in the Gaza Strip, and 40 on the West Bank side of occupied Jerusalem.

Al-Kaileh pointed out that 17 recoveries were registered in Tulkarm, 10 in Jericho, 128 in Hebron, and 1 in Salfit.

He said 29 coronavirus patients were currently in intensive care, of whom 7 were using respirators. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)