Palestine Announces 30 Days National Emergency Regarding Coronavirus

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine Authority declared a state of emergency for 30 days. It was set by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after a coronavirus case reportedly found in the city of Bethlehem, in the West Bank.

The decree was announced by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh after hours earlier officials in the country closed the Church of the Birth of Jesus and barred foreign tourists from coming from hotels in the West Bank.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency in all Palestinian territories to face the danger of the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading,” said Shtayyeh as quoted from CNBC on Saturday, March 7.

Shtayyeh addded Abbas had given him full authority to oversee the implementation of this policy. He has also decided to close all schools, including colleges and kindergartens, and cancel the reservation of foreign tourists to the region.

Previously, the Nativiti Church, including several local mosques in Palestine, was closed due to the discovery of a case of corona patients on Thursday.

While Israel confirmed 17 positive cases of corona. While hundreds were isolated. All migrants or residents returning from Germany, Spain, France, Switzerland, and Austria were isolated for 14 days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)