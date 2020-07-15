Pakistani Embassy Holds 89th Jammu & Kashmir Martyrs Day

Jakarta, MINA – In commemoration of the 89th anniversary of Jammu & Kashmir (Yom e Shuhada) Martyrs Day on Monday, the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta in collaboration with the Dyplo Corps, Youth Forum of Sharif Hidayatullah University Jakarta held a webinar on the topi c “Foreign Policy of Pakistan and Regional Challenges”.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy of Mission of the Pakistani Embassy in Indonesia Sajjad Haider Khan highlighted Pakistan’s various Foreign policies and provided detailed descriptions of the History, Geography, strategic locations, and regional dynamics of Pakistan.

He also discussed various problems facing the world including the rising tide of Islamophobia, the US-China trade war, the Covid-19 Crisis, large power contestation in the Indo-Pacific Region, Unrest in the Middle East, Afghanistan Peace Agreement, and Indian hegemonic posture in the South Asian region with specific reference to recent problems made by India with its neighbors, including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Furthermore, Khan also highlighted the historical importance of Jammu & Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. He described in detail the ongoing wave of intolerance and state-sponsored repression against minorities (mainly Muslims) in India.

He specifically highlighted the situation of the people in occupied India, Jammu & Kashmir where the Indian occupation forces had unleashed terror and brutality since 1947.

Citing recent illegal efforts to change the demographics of Jammu & Kashmir by the Indian Government, Khan strongly condemned and rejected the measures and expressed the determination of the Government of Pakistan to fight the Jammu & Kashmir case in all forums.

He also discussed targeted hatred and discrimination against Muslims in India by the Modi Government such as the Babri Mosque’s ruling, the discriminatory Citizenship Act (Amendment) (CAA), the controversial national register of citizens (NRC), and the lynching of Muslims by Muslims cow keeper.

He also discussed various other aspects of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute including gross human rights violations, sexual harassment and violence against women and children, India’s illegal actions to eliminate Articles 370 and 35-A of the constitution to bring about demographic change in the region, Hindutva’s ideology of government Modi was inspired by RSS, the implementation of the UNSC resolution, and Pakistan’s desire to resolve all issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through dialogue, in accordance with the UNSC resolution.

Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir) is celebrated on July 13 each year to pay homage to the 22 Kashmiris who were killed in demonstrations against atrocities on July 13, 1931.

They fought against Dogra forces and protested the arrest of Kashmiri struggle sympathizers, Abdul Qadeer Khan Ghazi who accused of carrying out terrorism and inciting the public against Maharaja Jammu and Kashmir. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)