Pakistani Ambassador Appreciates MINA News Agency on Kashmir Solidarity Day

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia Abdul Salik Khan appreciated the MINA News Agency for its presence and reporting in the Kashmir Solidarity Day event which took place at the Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta on Wednesday, February 5.

“First of all, we would like to thank MINA News for visiting the Pakistani Embassy and attending the Kashmir Solidarity Day event,” the Ambassador said when met with MINA according to the Kashmir Solidarity Day event.

MINA News Agency is an Indonesian news agency published in three languages ​​(Arabic, English, Indonesian) based on the principles of the Islamic religion rahmatan lilalamin.

Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan said that currently eight million Jammu and Kashmir residents who are predominantly Muslim experiencing suffering and oppression due to the repressive actions of Indian troops, even they have lived without an internet connection, communication and television for the past six months.

Meanwhile, not many people know about Jammu and Kashmir, so the Pakistani Embassy organized Kashmir Solidarity Day by inviting various Islamic organizations and universities, media in Indonesia, including MINA News Agency to participate in and voice concern for the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

The same thing was expressed by Imaam Muslim Jama’ah (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur who said support for Kashmir was still lacking when compared to support for Palestine. Though, there are some similarities in the problems faced by these two regions.

“This is not a regional problem, not a religious problem, but a humanitarian problem, and when it comes to humanity, it is related to the problem of the religion of Islam which is rahmatan lilalamin,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

Imaam Yakhsyallah, who was invited and visited Pakistan, claimed to have written a book containing the problems of Kashmir and solutions to deal with them. He hopes that with this book many people will know the real problems facing the region. The book is in the process of printing.

“We are Indonesians, many have not yet, if they know, Insha Allah we will pay attention to the Kashmir problem as we pay attention to the Palestinian problem,” he stressed.

Access to Jammu and Kashmir has been blocked since August 5, 2019. The area was locked after India canceled special provisions.

Whereas, from 1954 to 5 August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had special provisions under which they enforced their own laws. The provisions also protect the territorial citizenship law, which prohibits outsiders from settling and owning land in the area.

India and Pakistan both have Kashmir in part but New Delhi claims it in full.

Now, Pakistan calls on India to implement and comply with the UN resolutions that have been agreed together by giving rights to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own destiny. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)