Commemoration of Kashmir Exploitation Day Held at Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Jakarta hosted a seminar on Monday (August 5) to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), showing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar was organized to commemorate the unilateral and illegal actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, which altered the status of Jammu and Kashmir, a region recognized by the United Nations as a disputed area since 1948.

The seminar, titled “Genesis of Kashmir Conflict – Past, Present, and Future,” was attended by academics, journalists, and activists who discussed the history of the Kashmir conflict, the current situation, and future prospects.

Speakers emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict through dialogue and prioritizing peace negotiations, as well as respecting the rights of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.

“This seminar aims to raise awareness about the Kashmir conflict and human rights violations occurring in Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently occupied by India,” said Ameer Khurram Rathore, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, in his speech.

He expressed hope that the seminar would encourage the international community to take action and support a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“We also stress the vital role of the media in highlighting the suffering of the Kashmiri people and addressing human rights abuses in the region,” Rathore added.

The event featured a photo exhibition showing the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, Kashmir has been divided. Two-thirds of the region is controlled by India, while the remaining part is held by Pakistan. The region is divided by the Line of Control (LOC). Disputes over Kashmir have led to three wars between India and Pakistan, in 1948, 1965, and 1971.

Echoing Rathore, Zahir Khan, Chairman of the Indonesian Muslim Solidarity for Kashmir, described India as a terrorist state in his speech, highlighting human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the deprivation of rights for women and children, and India’s disregard for international law and UN resolutions.

Zahir Khan urged the international community, particularly Indonesians, to remain concerned about the Kashmiri people and continue raising awareness about the issue in various forums and opportunities. (T/RE1/P2)

