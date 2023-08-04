Kashmir Exploitation Day Commemoration Held at Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta

Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan (right) , Dr. Zahir Khan, Chair of the Indonesian Kashmir Forum (left) (photo: Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta on Friday, commemorated Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the revocation of the region’s special status by the government India on August 5, 2019.

Kashmir Exploitation Day is commemorated with seminars, photo exhibitions and screening of documentaries about Kashmir.

In the seminar, present as speakers, Ambassador of Pakistan to Indonesia Muhammad Hassan, Dr. Zahir Khan, Chair of the Indonesian Kashmir Forum and Astrid Nadya, Chair of the OIC Youth Forum.

Ambassador, in his speech stated, Kashmir is the most densely militarized zone with an estimated one million Indian occupying troops committing the worst human rights violations for decades.

“Since August 5, 2019, Kashmir has been turned into the world’s largest prison and torture cell,” he said.

Hassan highlighted how the demographic structure and social fabric of Kashmir is under attack through new laws that will create apartheid like Israel has done for Palestine.

However Hassan underlined, despite facing the worst brutality and human rights violations at the hands of the Indian occupying forces, Kashmir’s passion for freedom is growing every day.

He called on the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue through the adoption of relevant UN resolutions.

In line with Ambassador, Zahir Khan in his remarks said that India as a terrorist state highlighted human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, in particular the deprivation of women’s and children’s rights, India’s disregard of international law and UN resolutions.

Zahir Khan invites the international community to care about the people of Kashmir and continue to speak out on this issue in various forums and opportunities.

Meanwhile, Astrid Nadya highlighted that Indonesia’s ‘free and active foreign policy’ needed to address the problems faced by Muslims, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Youth Forum itself, said Astrid, discussed issues faced by Muslims with students and youth. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)