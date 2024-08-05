Human Rights Violations in Kashmir Persist

Jakarta, MINA – Pakistan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Ameer Khurram Rathore, has shared his views on the long-standing Kashmir issue, which began with international recognition in 1948.

Ambassador Rathore stressed that this issue is not just about territorial disputes but involves ongoing human rights violations.

“India is trying to dominate Kashmir through various repressive measures, causing immense suffering to the Kashmiri people,” he told MINA after a seminar commemorating Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Jakarta on Monday.

Ambassador Rathore revealed that Kashmiris are facing numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture, arbitrary detention, rape, as well as burning and looting of homes.

He noted that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have also been injured or disappeared due to the continuing violence.

Rathore stressed that numerous UN resolutions affirm the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, whether they want to join Pakistan or India, through a referendum.

He explained that while India initially agreed to the idea of ​​a referendum, it later withdrew due to concerns that the outcome might not be in their favour.

“The referendum, which should have given the Kashmiri people a voice, has never taken place, leaving their right to choose ignored,” he said.

Additionally, Rathore highlighted the importance of political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

“Everyone has the right to determine their own future, including the future of their children,” he emphasized.

Rathore related the Kashmir situation to other global issues, such as in Gaza, and emphasized the role of social media in raising awareness among younger generations about the rights of oppressed peoples.

According to him, Pakistan has consistently supported the Kashmiri people, even after India changed its constitution on August 5, 2019, altering Kashmir’s status to an internal matter.

“We will continue to support the Kashmiri people in various international forums, including the United Nations and the UN Human Rights Commission,” he stated.

The Ambassador also hopes that the Indonesian government, known for its advocacy of human rights, will stand with the Kashmiri people in their struggle.

“We are not asking for much, just that the Kashmiri people have the right to determine their own future,” he said.

Rathore reaffirmed his country’s commitment to providing guarantees and support to the Kashmiri people until a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict is achieved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“We also call on the international community, including Indonesia, to take this issue seriously,” he concluded.

Today marks five years since India’s illegal and unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These actions were followed by unprecedented military sieges and restrictions on the basic rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people to legitimize India’s occupation of the region.

Since gaining independence from Britain in 1947, Kashmir has been divided into two parts. Two-thirds of the region is controlled by India, while the remainder is under Pakistani control. The regions are separated by the Line of Control (LOC). The Kashmir dispute has led to three wars between India and Pakistan in 1948, 1965, and 1971.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government abrogated two Indian Constitutional laws – Articles 370 and 35A – which regulated India’s relationship with the disputed region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)