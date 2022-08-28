Pakistan Declares National Emergency Status Due to Flooding

Islamabad, MINA – The Pakistani government declared a national emergency status due to floods that killed nearly 1,000 people and left more than 30 million people homeless.

According to data from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) quoted from Al Jazeera on Sunday, since mid-June, at least 937 people have died, including 343 children, 234 from Balochistan and 206 from Sindh.

A resident named Fida Hussain was saddened by the death of his son as a result of this disaster.

“My 17-year-old son was swept away by the current and I just found his body this morning,” he said.

The man said his family had not been given any assistance from the government and so far only volunteers had come to help him.

According to him, this year’s flood was the worst flood that forced his family to evacuate.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his visit to the UK. He asked for help from friendly countries and international institutions to cope with this disaster.

“This flood devastated Pakistan and caused losses that may be comparable to what we experienced during the 2010 floods,” he said when recalling the disaster that occurred several years ago.

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a climate change expert, said this time the floods were getting worse due to climate change and a lack of development planning

As a result, the disaster submerged more than 100 districts in four provinces and left the city of Quetta isolated. (T/RE-1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)