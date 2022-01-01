PA Security Forces Launched Military Operation in Jenin

Ramallah, MINA – Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Aviv Kohavi, revealed that his army was about to start a large-scale military operation in Jenin three months ago, but the Palestinian Authority security services carried out it instead.

Kohavi said, in statements reported by the Hebrew Channel 12, that “according to the pressure exerted by Israel on the Palestinian Authority, the PA security forces entered the narrow alleys of the Jenin camp, and acted against the activists (Palestinian resistance) there.”

According to the channel, Kochavi spoke these words in closed rooms, and they are published in the context of repelling criticism against the Israeli Minister of War, Benny Gantz, after his meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday evening, at his home in Tel Aviv, where they stressed the importance of the authority’s continuation of security coordination with the occupation, as vital to the security of “Israel”.

According to Kohavi, this came after the increased operations in Jenin, especially after the escape of the six prisoners from the Israeli Gilboa prison, and the willingness of the Palestinian resistance there to protect them.

The Chief of Staff of the occupation army added that this “paid the leadership of the Israeli army” to prepare a plan over a period of three months to implement a large-scale military operation against Palestinians in Jenin. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)