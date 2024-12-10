Over 4,000 Gaza Children Treated Per Month since July

Gaza, MINA – The number of children treated in Gaza has risen to 4,000 per month since July, the UN said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Quoting the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “OCHA reports that severe access challenges continue to prevent partners from being able to screen regularly to detect cases of malnutrition requiring treatment.”

“So far in the fourth quarter of 2024, they have completed more than 151,000 such checks – out of 346,000 children under five in Gaza. Since July, the number of children being treated has increased to more than 4,000 per month,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts of the UN and its partners in combating hunger in Gaza, Dujarric said: “In Deir al Balah, the price of a 25kg bag of flour has soared to the equivalent of at least $280, amid severe shortages. In Khan Younis, it is the equivalent of $245.”

“The immediate entry of more food supplies into Gaza is critical to address the deepening hunger crisis across the Strip,” he added.

Asked about a New York Times report that alleged that several officials of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) were members of Hamas, Dujarric said the UN had contacted the news agency about the report.

“I find it interesting that these reports were shared by the Israeli security forces with the New York Times, not by UNRWA, which, whenever it receives information, takes action immediately.”

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the neutrality of UNRWA in its operations and its staff,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)