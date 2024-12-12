Over 40 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 40 Palestinians from various areas of the West Bank since Wednesday evening, continuing their ongoing crackdown on the local population, Wafa reported.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s Commission for Detainees and Former Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, the detentions were concentrated in Hebron governorate, while the rest were distributed among the governorates of Jerusalem, Qalqilya, Ramallah, and Salfit.

The raids were accompanied by assaults, threats against detainees and their families, and widespread destruction of property, including damage to homes.

This latest wave of detentions is part of a broader Israeli campaign of repression that has escalated sharply since the start of its ongoing genocidal assault on Gaza in October 2023. Since then, more than 11,900 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to local authorities.

The systematic nature of these detentions is a central component of Israeli policy, with large-scale detentions carried out as part of the ongoing military offensive.

It is important to note that the figures given here refer only to detentions carried out in the West Bank, excluding Gaza, where the number of detentions is also significant. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)