Over 150 Settlers Storm Aqsa Under Police Guard

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Monday morning and later in the afternoon, Palinfo reports.

According to al-Qastal news website, at least 155 settlers entered the Mosque in groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under police guard.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates.

The Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and the afternoon except on Fridays and Saturdays. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)