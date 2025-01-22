Over 14,300 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Army in the West Bank since October 7, 2023

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army arrested at least 20 more Palestinians in new military raids in the occupied West Bank.cThe new arrests bring the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 2023 to more than 14,300, according to Palestinian figures.

Two women were among the detainees in the raids targeting Hebron, Qalqilya, Nablus and Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Prisoners’ Society said in a joint statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army interrogated dozens of Palestinians in several cities during the raids before releasing them, the statement said.

The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip, which is estimated to number in the thousands.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has carried out regular raids in the West Bank, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 860 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 others injured by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied territories, according to the Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

