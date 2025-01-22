SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 14,300 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Army in the West Bank since October 7, 2023

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian youth during clashes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on October 25, 2022. (Photo by MOSAB SHAWER / AFP)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army arrested at least 20 more Palestinians in new military raids in the occupied West Bank.cThe new arrests bring the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 2023 to more than 14,300, according to Palestinian figures.

Two women were among the detainees in the raids targeting Hebron, Qalqilya, Nablus and Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Prisoners’ Society said in a joint statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Israeli army interrogated dozens of Palestinians in several cities during the raids before releasing them, the statement said.

Also Read: Violating Ceasefire Deal, Israeli Forces Open Fire on Coast of Gaza City

The figure does not include those arrested from the Gaza Strip, which is estimated to number in the thousands.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has carried out regular raids in the West Bank, which escalated with the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 860 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 others injured by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied territories, according to the Health Ministry. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

