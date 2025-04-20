Israeli Forces Intensify Military Aggression in Tulkarem and Nur Shams Camps

West Bank, MINA – For the 84th consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have escalated their military aggression against the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camps, with the Nur Shams camp entering its 71st day under siege as of Sunday, Palestine Information Center reported.

The ongoing operations involve violent raids, forced evacuations, home demolitions, and widespread displacement.

According to the Tulkarem media committee, the IOF forcibly evacuated nearly 10 families from the Jabal al-Nasr area and the western sections of Nur Shams camp.

They also threatened additional families with eviction. The area has seen a surge in gunfire, home invasions, and the destruction of civilian vehicles.

A large explosion was reported in Tulkarem camp early Sunday, followed by rising plumes of smoke. The camp remains under a tight military siege and is now nearly deserted due to forced displacement.

IOF bulldozers have demolished streets and sealed the western entrance with earth mounds, while soldiers have occupied multiple neighborhoods, turning homes into military posts and blocking access with barbed wire.

The situation in the city of Tulkarem has also worsened. IOF soldiers fired sound bombs at civilians and vehicles, arrested at least one young man near Jamal Abdel Nasser Square, and conducted field interrogations in several raided commercial shops.

Eastern neighborhoods, including Dhinnaba and Salam, were also stormed, with more homes subjected to searches and interrogations.

On Nablus Street and its northern adjacent neighborhoods, occupation forces continue to seize residential buildings, transforming them into military barracks. Over 4,000 families from Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps, along with hundreds more from surrounding areas, have been forcibly displaced.

The ongoing aggression has resulted in the deaths of 13 citizens, including a child and two women one of whom was eight months pregnant. Dozens more have been wounded or detained. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

