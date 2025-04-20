SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Forces Intensify Military Aggression in Tulkarem and Nur Shams Camps

sajadi Editor : Widi - 27 minutes ago

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian youth during clashes in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on October 25, 2022. (Photo by MOSAB SHAWER / AFP)

West Bank, MINA – For the 84th consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have escalated their military aggression against the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camps, with the Nur Shams camp entering its 71st day under siege as of Sunday, Palestine Information Center reported.

The ongoing operations involve violent raids, forced evacuations, home demolitions, and widespread displacement.

According to the Tulkarem media committee, the IOF forcibly evacuated nearly 10 families from the Jabal al-Nasr area and the western sections of Nur Shams camp.

They also threatened additional families with eviction. The area has seen a surge in gunfire, home invasions, and the destruction of civilian vehicles.

Also Read: Father of Captive Israeli Soldier Accuses Netanyahu of Prioritizing War Over Hostage Return

A large explosion was reported in Tulkarem camp early Sunday, followed by rising plumes of smoke. The camp remains under a tight military siege and is now nearly deserted due to forced displacement.

IOF bulldozers have demolished streets and sealed the western entrance with earth mounds, while soldiers have occupied multiple neighborhoods, turning homes into military posts and blocking access with barbed wire.

The situation in the city of Tulkarem has also worsened. IOF soldiers fired sound bombs at civilians and vehicles, arrested at least one young man near Jamal Abdel Nasser Square, and conducted field interrogations in several raided commercial shops.

Eastern neighborhoods, including Dhinnaba and Salam, were also stormed, with more homes subjected to searches and interrogations.

Also Read: Scores of Extremist Israeli Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque 

On Nablus Street and its northern adjacent neighborhoods, occupation forces continue to seize residential buildings, transforming them into military barracks. Over 4,000 families from Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps, along with hundreds more from surrounding areas, have been forcibly displaced.

The ongoing aggression has resulted in the deaths of 13 citizens, including a child and two women one of whom was eight months pregnant. Dozens more have been wounded or detained. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Continue Across Gaza, Dozens of Civilians Killed and Injured

