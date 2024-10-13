Israeli Occupation Forces Detain Over 30 Palestinians in West Bank 

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 30 Palestinians over the past two days in the occupied West Bank, including several former prisoners, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs.

This increase in detentions has been particularly concentrated in the Hebron governorate, with additional detentions reported in Jenin, Bethlehem, Nablus, Qalqilia, and Ramallah, the two organizations added in a joint statement, Wafa reports.

The joint statement noted that Israeli forces continue to carry out extensive raids and assaults during these detentions, subjecting detainees and their families to harassment and threats. The statement also highlighted the prevalence of field interrogations and the destruction of Palestinian homes during these attacks.

Since the start of the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people in October 2023, more than 11,200 Palestinians have been detained from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, according to the report.

The organizations expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation and called for international attention to the continued human rights violations occurring in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)