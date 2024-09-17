10,400 Palestinians Detained by Israel Forces from West Bank since October 7

West Bank, MINA – The prisoners’ institutions said that the Israeli occupation forces have detained 10,400 Palestinian citizens from the West Bank since October 7, including 725 children, 400 women, and 98 journalists,Wafa reports.

The prisoners’ institutions, including The Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, explained that 400 women were detained, including women who were detained from the 1948 territories, and those from Gaza who were detained from the West Bank. However, this data does not include the number of women who were detained from Gaza, whose number is estimated to be dozens.

They pointed out that the number of children detained in the West Bank amounted to no less than 725, while the number of detained journalists since the beginning of the aggression against Palestinians amounted to 98, 52 of whom remain in detention, including six female journalists, and at least 17 journalists from Gaza whose identities we were able to verify, while there are 15 journalists under administrative detention.

The number of administrative detention orders since the beginning of the genocide amounted to more than 8872 orders between new orders and renewal orders, including orders against children and women.

After October 7, no less than 24 detainees whose identities were revealed and announced were killed in the occupation prisons, in addition to dozens of detainees from Gaza who were killed in prisons and camps but the Israeli occupation did not disclose their identities and the circumstances of their killing, in addition to dozens who were subjected to field executions.

Before October 7, the total number of detainees in prisons exceeded 5250, the number of female detainees 40, the number of children in prisons 170, and the number of administrators about 1320. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)