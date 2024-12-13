Over 12,000 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in West Bank since October 2023

West Bank, MINA – Israeli occupation forces have arrested 12,100 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since they launched their war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, a prisoners’ rights group said, Middle East Monitor reported.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society pointed out that the figure does not include Palestinians detained in Gaza, which is estimated to number in the thousands.

The detainees include more than 440 women and 795 children, according to the rights group, noting that most of the arrests took place in the Jerusalem and Hebron governorates.

The occupation forces have also arrested 141 journalists, 59 of whom are still detained, including five women and 33 journalists from Gaza.

More than 10,000 administrative detention orders were issued during the period.

The ongoing arrest campaign has been accompanied by increased torture and severe beatings, as well as verbal and physical threats against detainees and their families, sabotage and destruction of people’s homes, and confiscation of private vehicles, cash, and jewelry, the organization added.

Detainees are also used as human shields, while their families are held hostage for periods of time.

In addition to the arrest campaign, the Prisoners Club said the occupation forces are carrying out executions in the field, including against family members of detainees.

Israel continues to hold the bodies of 47 Palestinian detainees who died in its prisons since the start of the war on Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

