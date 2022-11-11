Opening of ASEAN Summits in Cambodia

State Leaders of Southeast Asia Countries attended the Opening Ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and other Related Summits at the Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh, Friday (11/11/2022) morning. Photo: Laily Rachev

Phnom Penh, MINA – Nine state leaders of Southeast Asia, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the Opening Ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits at the Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh on Friday morning.

As in previous years, Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing was not present at the conference. ASEAN only invites non-political representatives from Myanmar. The head of the military junta is considered to have failed to implement the previously agreed peace plan.

The ASEAN Summit this time also held a photo exhibition and the launch of the book Cambodia’s Contribution to ASEAN.

After the opening ceremony, the leaders of the countries present then attended the 40th ASEAN Summit Plenary Session and 41st ASEAN Summit Retreat Session.

In addition to discussing violence in Myanmar, the four-day meeting is also expected to discuss disputes in the South China Sea (SCS), issues of pandemic recovery, trade, and climate change. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)