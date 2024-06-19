Online Gambling Transactions in Indonesia Reach IDR 100 Trillion in 2024

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of PP Muhammadiyah Anwar Abbas said that based on information from the Head of the Center for Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis (PPATK), the total turnover of online gambling transactions in the first quarter of 2024 has reached more than IDR 100 trillion.

“Even if we accumulate the previous year’s period, the total transaction turnover has reached more than IDR 600 trillion,” said Anwar Abbas in a written statement in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to him, this is a very large figure, almost equivalent to 20 percent of the 2024 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). For this reason, in accordance with the constitutional mandate, the government’s task is to protect the people, educate and prosper, so the government must step in to solve this problem.

“The bad impacts caused by the practice of online gambling have really disturbed the community, because various social, economic, legal and religious problems have emerged, such as murder, theft, robbery, divorce, domestic violence (KDRT), poverty and so on,” he added.

For this reason, Muhammadiyah expresses appreciation to the president who has formed a Task Force (Satgas) to eradicate online gambling. Muhammadiyah also praised the steps that had been formulated by the task force in order to eradicate online gambling by doing three things, including:

First, related to prevention issues, the task force will block all online gambling sites.

Second, related to enforcement, the task force will arrest and punish the perpetrators, including the dealers.

Third, regarding perpetrators who are addicted to gambling, the task force will carry out rehabilitation for them.

“So, with this task force, it is hoped that the eradication of online gambling in this country can be carried out as well as possible so that none of the citizens become addicted to gambling, because until the cure occurs, it will clearly be very difficult,” said Anwar Abbas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)