Indonesia, Philippine Agree on Online Gambling Prisoner Transfer

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian and Philippine governments have agreed to carry out a transfer of prisoners in an online gambling case.

Under this agreement, the Indonesian government will repatriate Hector Aldean Pantollana (HAP), a fugitive involved in a casino operation and scamming case, and exchange him for Indonesian national Handoyo Salman, who is imprisoned for the same offense.

The Director General of Immigration, Safar Muhammad Godam, stated that the Indonesian government had reached an agreement with the Philippine government to exchange prisoners in accordance with the prevailing legal regulations.

The Indonesian National Police, the Philippine authorities (APH), and international police (Interpol) continue to coordinate efforts to detect both Indonesian citizens attempting to flee and foreign nationals entering Indonesia to hide from legal processes in their home countries.

“We are frankly engaging in a prisoner exchange involving offenders who are currently a hot issue, particularly online gambling offenders. As we previously informed in a press release, there is also HS or Handoyo Salman,” said Untung, Secretary of the NCB Interpol Indonesia, in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Untung added that HAP, who will be repatriated to his home country, will be exchanged for the online gambling fugitive Handoyo Salman (HS) on November 27, 2024. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)