US Presents New Ceasefire Terms as Hamas Claims Agreement Reached

Washington, MINA – US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced Wednesday that the United States is preparing to send a new terms sheet for a potential ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Palestine chronicle reported.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Witkoff expressed optimism about the prospects for a long-term truce.

“A new proposal regarding the hostage deal will be sent, and I have a positive feeling about a temporary ceasefire in Gaza,” Witkoff said, noting that President Donald Trump would review the proposal.

Witkoff added, “I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict.”

President Trump echoed the envoy’s sentiments, telling reporters that all parties “must agree” to the new proposal and emphasizing efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. “We’re dealing with the whole situation in Gaza. We’re getting food to the people of Gaza. It’s been a very nasty situation, very nasty fight,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed it had reached a general framework agreement with Witkoff, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

According to Hamas, the agreement includes the release of ten Israeli captives and the return of bodies in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with guarantees from international mediators.

Hamas outlined the deal’s provisions: an immediate ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and a professional committee to manage Gaza’s administration.

However, Israeli government sources, via the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, denied the existence of any new US-backed prisoner swap proposal. Officials claimed Hamas was reacting to an initiative by Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah, which Israel has rejected.

Al-Jazeera reported that the framework agreement was brokered in Doha. It includes a 60-day ceasefire and the phased release of Israeli captives five on the first day, and five more on the final day of the ceasefire along with a prisoner-body exchange.

Despite mounting international pressure and an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained defiant, declaring that no captives would be released without achieving “military victory.”

On May 18, Israel launched a new military campaign in Gaza, titled “Gideon’s Chariots,” reportedly part of broader plans to occupy the entire Gaza Strip as the war that began in October 2023 continues. []

