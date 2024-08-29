Indonesia Blocks Six Thousand Accounts Linked to Online Gambling

Jakarta, MINA – The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has blocked at least six thousand accounts belonging to individuals or entities strongly suspected of being involved in online gambling transactions.

Rizal Ramadhani, Deputy Commissioner of the Financial Services Behavioral Supervision and Consumer Protection at OJK, stated that this measure is part of a broader crackdown in collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kemenkominfo RI).

“We have blocked over 6,000 accounts involved in online gambling,” Rizal said during a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Rizal also mentioned that individuals involved in online gambling will be entered into a database accessible to all financial service providers. This system aims to deter online gambling perpetrators.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology has announced two new policies to combat online gambling. First, the Minister of Communication and Information has mandated that all Electronic System Providers (PSE) and all Electronic Systems (SE) sign an anti-online gambling integrity pact.

Second, there is a joint declaration for the eradication of online gambling involving the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Bank Indonesia (BI), OJK, and 11 associations and national payment system organizations.

The eleven participating associations include the Association of Regional Development Banks (ASBANDA), the Indonesian Guarantee Companies Association (ASIPPINDO), the Indonesian Fintech Association (AFTECH), the Indonesian Peer-to-Peer Lending Association (AFPI), the Indonesian Securities Companies Association (APEI), the Indonesian Payment System Association (ASPI), the National Banks Association (PERBANAS), the Indonesian Rural Bank Association (PERBARINDO), the Indonesian International Banks Association (PERBINA), the Indonesian Payment Gateway Association, and the State-Owned Banks Association (HIMBARA). (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)