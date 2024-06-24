MUI Encourages Optimization of Online Gambling Eradication Task Force

Jakarta, MINA – The Center for Islamic Propagation and Moral Improvement of the Indonesian Ulema Council (PD PAB MUI) hopes that the establishment of a task force to eradicate online gambling can effectively combat online gambling in Indonesia.

Chairman of PD PAB MUI, KH Masyhuril Khamis, conveyed that combating online gambling in Indonesia is crucial to prevent moral degradation within society.

Therefore, he urges the task force formed by the government to be optimal in its implementation.

“The establishment of a gambling task force by the government is an important part that needs to be optimized in its implementation,” said Kiai Masyhuril on Monday, as reported by the MUI website.

Masyhuril emphasized that combating online gambling should involve collaborative efforts between the government, religious scholars, and the community.

He stressed that through these efforts, it is hoped that online gambling in Indonesia can be tightly controlled to prevent widespread moral decay among the public.

“The doors of gambling, especially online gambling, must be locked and closed. Gambling is a disease that has wide-ranging impacts on morality, destroys the perpetrators themselves, and damages family and societal structures,” he said.

Masyhuril mentioned that the moral deterioration caused by online gambling can be the root of other criminal acts such as theft, adultery, and even murder.

Therefore, he urges all parties to consider online gambling as a common enemy that must be fought against.

“Especially for the Gen Z generation, every parent is urged to monitor their children, supervise their activities when playing games, using social media, to prevent them from falling into online gambling networks,” he concluded.

Through Presidential Decree Number 21 of 2024, President Joko Widodo officially formed the Online Gambling Eradication Task Force.

According to Article 4 of Constitution Number 21 of 2024, the Online Gambling Task Force is responsible for optimizing prevention and law enforcement against online gambling.

This task force is directly led by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Hadi Tjahjanto, with members including Deputy Minister Muhadjir Effendy, Daily Chairman for Prevention from the Ministry of Communication and Informatics Budi Arie Setiadi, and Deputy Daily Chairman for Prevention from the Directorate General of Information and Communication, Ministry of Communication and Informatics Usman Kansong.

Additionally, the Daily Chairman for Law Enforcement is the Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Kapolri) Listyo Sigit Prabowo and the Deputy Daily Chairman for Law Enforcement is the Head of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) Polri Wahyu Widada. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)